Leopard enters house in UP district, beaten unconscious

Two persons were injured when a leopard entered the house of one Murtaza Ali of Thakurdwara colony in Moradabad and attacked Murtaza and his mother. The incident happened on Saturday and the injured were admitted to the hospital. According to reports, panic struck as soon as the leopard was seen entering the house.



The neighbours and others rushed in to rescue the family. The mob then turned its ire on the leopard and attacked the big cat with lathis and rods. The leopard became unconscious after which the people tied its limbs and then informed the police.



The leopard was given first aid and taken to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for treatment. Forest department officials said Moradabad district borders Uttarakhand's Ram Nagar, where the Jim Corbett National Park is located and wild animals often stray out of the forest.



Satyendra Pawar, SHO Thakurdwara police station, said, "No complaint has been registered by the forest department. The injured have been admitted to the community health centre."

