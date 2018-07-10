Leopard kills man near Rajaji Tiger Reserve; creates terror among residents

The half-eaten body of 56-year-old Surat Singh Negi was found this morning from a forest surrounding Pratit Nagar village, adjacent to Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Representational Picture

A man-eater leopard killed a person at a village in Raiwala area near Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR), an official said.

The half-eaten body of 56-year-old Surat Singh Negi was found this morning from a forest surrounding Pratit Nagar village, adjacent to Motichur range of RTR, he said.

It seems the man was killed after being dragged into the forest late last night by the big cat, Director, RTR, Sanatan Sonkar said.

According to Sonkar, Negi is the 21st victim of the leopard which has unleashed terror among residents of the area killing one person after another over the past three years.

The same leopard had killed a 5-year-old girl in Thakurpur village of Raiwala area on June 14 after ambushing her in the courtyard of her home, he said.

