Leopard rescued in Dibrugarh in Assam

national

Wild animals were getting their way into residential areas because of torrential rains

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Forest Department of the district administration rescued a leopard on Thursday. The leopard had strayed into the city. They said that the leopard attacked a resident during the rescue operation but he is safe now. Many similar incidents have been reported from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. All these states were adversely affected by the floods. Wild animals were getting their way into residential areas because of torrential rains.

In a similar incident, the Forest Department officials in Nashik said that a five-month-old leopard cub, which was rescued from a well in Niphad on Saturday reunited with its mother. Forest Range Officer Sanjay Bhandari told mid-day, "I am happy that our attempt to reunite the leopard cub with its mother has been successful and the leopard took away the cub that was kept in the sugarcane field."

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies