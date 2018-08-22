Leopard spotted in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary

national

Representational picture

A leopard was spotted at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary yesterday, prompting authorities to issue a cautionary notice to the people from entering the premises without permission, a forest official said.

The forest department is putting up cautionary notices across the sanctuary, the official said. The leopard may have come from the forest area in Haryana, he said, adding that the department is on the lookout for the animal.

The official warned that legal action will be taken against people entering the premises without permission. The Asola Bhatti Sanctuary is situated on the Delhi-Haryana border. The Haryana government recently claimed that no leopard was cited in the sanctuary in months.

