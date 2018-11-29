Leopard spotted on old Mumbai-Pune highway

national

There was panic on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway on Wednesday after a local resident spotted a leopard roaming in the area. The around five-year-old female leopard was spotted around Maval Taluka in Takve village. Forest department officials claim the big cat was in search of her cubs.

Forest official Sanjay Marne said, "The leopard is most likely looking for her cubs. The leopard was sighted in the forest jurisdiction and not in the village. She has not harmed anyone. We are working on tracing her cubs and reunite them. She could become aggressive otherwise."

