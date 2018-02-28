Leopard strays into amusement park on outskirts of Bengaluru; caught

A visitor first noticed the feline roaming around Wonder La park and raised an alarm, leading to panic among those who had come there, forest department officials said

A leopard which strayed into an amusement park on the outskirts of the city today, striking panic among visitors, was caught by forest officials. A visitor first noticed the feline roaming around Wonder La park and raised an alarm, leading to panic among those who had come there, forest department officials said.

None were however injured as security personnel quickly brought out all visitors from the park, they said. Police and forest department officials were then informed about the presence of the leopard in Wonder La. A team of forest officials from Bannerghatta Biological Park rushed to the spot and tranquilised the animal. Forest Department officials suspect that the leopard might have scaled the park's boundary wall and entered it to escape a fire in the bushes on a nearby hillock.

The amusement park is situated between Bengaluru and Bidadi of Ramanagar district.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever