Leopardess gives birth to four cubs inside hut in Nashik, video melts hearts online

A screengrab of the video shared in ANI on Twitter

A video of a leopardess with her newborn cubs in a hut in Nashik’s Igatpuri has gone viral on Twitter. Forest officials said the cubs, that were born on Tuesday, and their mother are safe and healthy.

We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. We cannot catch the leopardess now," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department officer said. The forest official also said that leopards are found in ‘big numbers’ in Igatpuri.

The 51-second video shows the cubs wandering in the hut while their mother rests and keeps a watch on them.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

So so so so so ......... Cute ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/J0DFKQYauf — âÂÂ âÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ« (@Rina91310499) August 18, 2020

They are just tiny kittens. — Raj (@ConquistadorRaj) August 18, 2020

Prettiest proud mama âÂ¤ — Apoorwaaah #TeamKashiMathura (@apoorwaa__) August 18, 2020

Some of the rare good news in 2020...ðÂÂÂ — Vora Vinay (@VoraVinay22) August 18, 2020

Incredible Mother Nature. — Chowkidar India First (@chowkidar_first) August 18, 2020

What do you think about the video?

With inputs from ANI

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news