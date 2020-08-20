Search

Leopardess gives birth to four cubs inside hut in Nashik, video melts hearts online

Updated: Aug 20, 2020, 10:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Igatpuri

Forest officials said that the cubs, that were born on Tuesday, and their mother are safe and healthy

A screengrab of the video shared in ANI on Twitter
A screengrab of the video shared in ANI on Twitter

A video of a leopardess with her newborn cubs in a hut in Nashik’s Igatpuri has gone viral on Twitter. Forest officials said the cubs, that were born on Tuesday, and their mother are safe and healthy.

We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. We cannot catch the leopardess now," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department officer said. The forest official also said that leopards are found in ‘big numbers’ in Igatpuri.

The 51-second video shows the cubs wandering in the hut while their mother rests and keeps a watch on them.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:

What do you think about the video?

With inputs from ANI

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK