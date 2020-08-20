Leopardess gives birth to four cubs inside hut in Nashik, video melts hearts online
Forest officials said that the cubs, that were born on Tuesday, and their mother are safe and healthy
A video of a leopardess with her newborn cubs in a hut in Nashik’s Igatpuri has gone viral on Twitter. Forest officials said the cubs, that were born on Tuesday, and their mother are safe and healthy.
We are waiting for the leopardess to take cubs to another place. We cannot catch the leopardess now," Ganeshrao Jole, Forest Department officer said. The forest official also said that leopards are found in ‘big numbers’ in Igatpuri.
The 51-second video shows the cubs wandering in the hut while their mother rests and keeps a watch on them.
#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik yesterday. Forest Official says, "all the cubs are healthy and safe." (Video Source: Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/AMA5xXLNHJ— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020
Here’s how Twitterati reacted to the video:
Beautiful ðÂÂÂ— Vikas_Singh_SAI (@vikassinghsai) August 18, 2020
So so so so so ......... Cute ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/J0DFKQYauf— âÂÂ âÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ« (@Rina91310499) August 18, 2020
They are just tiny kittens.— Raj (@ConquistadorRaj) August 18, 2020
So cute ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bZyAd86FnL— krutarth joshi (@krutarthjoshi16) August 18, 2020
Prettiest proud mama âÂ¤— Apoorwaaah #TeamKashiMathura (@apoorwaa__) August 18, 2020
Some of the rare good news in 2020...ðÂÂÂ— Vora Vinay (@VoraVinay22) August 18, 2020
Incredible Mother Nature.— Chowkidar India First (@chowkidar_first) August 18, 2020
What do you think about the video?
With inputs from ANI
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe