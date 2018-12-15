Leopardess strikes panic in a village near Pune; Rescued by wildlife SOS

national

The leopard is weak and suffering from severe dehydration and currently undergoing treatment

Picture credit: Wildlife SOS

In a yet another important rescue operation, the dedicated team of NGO Wildlife SOS along with the Forest Department rescued a 6-year old leopard that was in distress near a village in Pune district.

According to the NGO Wildlife SOS, the entire operation lasted for around two hours in Thakur Pimpri village located in Pune district. The leopard is weak and suffering from severe dehydration and currently undergoing treatment.

At around 7 pm on Friday, the Wildlife SOS team operating out of the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center in Junnar received a distress call from ACF Yuvraj Mohite about a reported leopard sighting in Thakur Pimpri village located in Walunj Shivar, Pune district. Residents were left in a state of panic after they spotted the leopard resting under a tree in the outskirts of the village and immediately contacted the authorities for help.

Without wasting anytime , the six-member team from Wildlife SOS along with ten forest department officials immediately left for the spot along with safety nets, a trap cage and tranquilizing equipment to carry out the rescue mission.

As the news of the leopard had spread like wildfire , a huge crowd had gathered around the location of the farm where the leopard was spotted. In order to prevent any man animal conflict incident , the forest officers cordoned off the area as a safety measure, while Wildlife SOS senior veterinarian, Dr. Ajay Deshmukh carefully immobilized the distressed feline using a sedative injection from a safe distance.

Dr. Ajay Deshmukh, Senior Veterinarian at the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Center said, "The leopard is an approx. 6-years-old female. She is weak and suffering from severe dehydration, so we have put the animal on oral rehydration solution and IV drips."

According to the officials the rescue operation lasted for almost two hours after which the leopard was carefully transported to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for immediate medical intervention. The facility provides a transit home for leopards in peril or caught in conflict situations and currently houses over 30 leopards who cannot be released back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS said, "The leopard is under stress and will take time to recover from the ordeal. Our dedicated team of veterinarians is carrying out the necessary treatment for the injuries and upon complete recovery, it will be released back into its natural habitat. We are extremely grateful to the forest department for their cooperation and for their assistance in making this rescue a success."

What Forest Officials have to say?

Yuvraj Mohite, Assistant Conservator of Forests- Junnar said, "Junnar region has a significant leopard population and they are often spotted in the vicinity of human settlements. We work closely with Wildlife SOS to carry out rescue missions and awareness programs across villages to help mitigate human-leopard conflict."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates