Leptospirosis toll goes up to 8 this year

The civic body's data indicates that there have been two more deaths were reported in the city in September due to leptospirosis taking the year's toll to eight cases. In comparison to last year's data, while the number of cases of Malaria and H1N1 has increased, the number of cases of Dengue, Hepatitis and gastrointestinal diseases have dropped this year.

One of the two deaths due to leptospirosis occurred on September 9 when a 61-year-old man was admitted after complained of breathlessness. Civic officials said that since the patient was a taxi driver, he didn't take the recommended preventive medication. A resident of K West ward, his condition continued to deteriorate and he died a day after he was admitted at a civic hospital.

The other death occurred on September 18 when a 43-year-old man was admitted at a civic hospital due to complaints of breathlessness. He had earlier complained of chills, headache, body ache and weakness. Civic officials said that the patient was a chronic smoker and an alcoholic and he had earlier waded through water accumulated due to flooding. Civic officials said that the number of cases of leptospirosis had increased due to prolonged rains and flooding that took place earlier this year.

In September, while 233 cases of Dengue were confirmed, 3527 cases with symptoms of Dengue were admitted in hospitals in the city. The number of confirmed cases, however, were lower in comparison to 399 confirmed cases recorded last year.

