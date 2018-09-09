Leroy Sane welcomes baby girl with partner Brook

football

Candice Brook and Sane

The winger who missed out on World Cup selection and who has been criticised by senior members of the German squad recently met with coach Joachim Loew on Friday and then sparked a Twitter avalanche when he quit the squad. German daily Bild reported Saturday Sane's partner Candice Brook had given birth late Friday, with reaction from Sane's father. "My grandaughter was born yesterday (Friday), her name is Rio Stella," he said.

