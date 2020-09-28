Lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh seeks police protection to live with each other

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to live with each other and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, police said on Saturday.

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, eloped from their villages fearing a threat to their lives. "They are both adults and free to live wherever they want," Kaur said.

The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection, she said. Their statements have been recorded and on the basis of these, an order will be issued by the sub divisional magistrate.

