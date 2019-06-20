Lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh want to marry; seeks police protection

national

The duo met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in love from past six months

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, stated an official on Thursday. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli), Rajesh Srivastava, Pinki (24) and Komal (21) (names changed), from separate villages in Kandhla area approached his office on Wednesday seeking protection from their families.

After registering a complaint, the police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple, the officer added. The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said. The duo met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in love from past six months, he added.

In another incident, In a shocking incident of moral policing, a young couple was thrashed by their families in Madhya Pradesh's Hardaspur, after they had eloped to get married. It is believed that the family of the woman was allegedly not happy with the marriage and, hence, they abducted their son-in-law and daughter before thrashing them. The woman was stripped and her hair was chopped off. The couple was also forced to drink urine. Reflecting on the incident, the man said, "They did this as we had eloped and got married." The police have been informed and a case registered against six. Two of the accused have also been arrested.

With inputs from PTI

