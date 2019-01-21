Leslie Jones slams Ghostbusters remake

hollywood

Comedian-actor Leslie Jones, who starred in the female-led reboot of the "Ghostbusters" franchise in 2016, slammed the makers for not counting her film's story in the upcoming version of the franchise.

Leslie on Saturday took to Twitter to express her disappointment over the makers as the upcoming film will be a continuation of the 1984 sequel and will not be connected to the 2016 film.

She wrote: "So insulting. Like f*** us. We dint count. It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) "Gonna redo 'Ghostbusters', better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusters ugh so annoying."

The upcoming "Ghostbusters" movie will be helmed by director Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman directed the original two films, reports hollywoodreporter.com. "Such a d*** move. And I don't give f*** I'm saying something," added Jones. The film is scheduled to release in 2020.

