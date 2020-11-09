Leslie Lewis on recreating tracks of Eagles: One iconic band's tribute to another

Having revisited the tracks of Eagles for the latest edition of a two-month virtual series, Colonial Cousins gave a desi twist to offerings like Desperado, Hotel California, Witchy woman, and Take it easy. It was an unusual proposition that was offered to the duo, comprising Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, given that only one half of the band had consumed the music of the revered American rock group.

"We knew it would be good for this tribute to be paid from India — from one iconic band to another. We knew we could bring a lot to the table since they are melodious. A fusion of this sort is what the Colonial Cousins [excels at]. We wanted to play the [popular] songs that people have heard, and present them in a way that they've never been heard before," says Lewis.



Hariharan and Leslie Lewis

No sooner was he introduced to the tracks of the band than Hariharan knew there was abundant "space for us to play with". "I approach English songs with Indian sounds, and that's what we did here. We employed a lot of Indian instruments. While nothing competes with the joy of performing live, doing so on a virtual medium was the best option, in these circumstances," he says.

While technological demands have rattled ordinary folk, artistes have the added pressure of wooing audiences during virtual performances. "We don't have the energy of the audience to feed off, [so] we jam with our band to mentally gear up for an act. We close our eyes and think about the people who would be watching us, with even more focus than in a live set-up since there are no distractions."

PayTM's offering sees 10 Indian singers and bands, including Shalmali, Thaikkudam Bridge, Usha Uthup and Benny Dayal, reinterpret legendary international artistes in their own styles, in 60-minute long gigs.

