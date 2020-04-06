Lessons to learn! Mukesh Khanna takes a dig at Sonakshi Sinha

Mukesh Khanna is glad that Doordarshan is retelecasting Mahabharat and Ramayan during the lockdown. The veteran actor, who played Bhishmapitamah in Mahabharat, has reportedly quipped that "it will help people like Sonakshi Sinha."

Last September, Sona had faced the heat when she appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati. Host Amitabh Bachchan had asked her, "According to Ramayan, Hanuman fetched the sanjeevani booti [herb] for whom?" She sought a lifeline to answer the question as she was confused with the options: Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. Sinha was trolled and schooled by netizens.

Wonder if she is tunning into the mythologicals?

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha is hoping for the coronavirus crisis to end soon, and says she would like to dive into the sea once all this is over. The actress opened up about her wish with a post to celebrate getting 19 million followers on Instagram.

"After eight days of social media distancing, diving right into it to thank all 19 million of you for following me this video is a throwback and also what I would like to do once all this is over," Sonakshi wrote on Instagram alongside a video.

Sonakshi shared a video, which seems to be from one of her vacations. In the clip, she is seen jumping into the water, and looks happy.

