'Let everyone travel or take your train back': Commuters tell Central Railway

The AC train introduced on the trans-harbour line earlier this year also did not garner much response

Even as the Central Railway (CR) generated a survey for air-conditioned trains to create awareness about them and to encourage people to use them, commuters said the trains should either be thrown open, at no extra charges, to all permitted categories, or to the general public, or to all first-class passengers.



An AC local train at Kurla station on the Central Railway section. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The CR's survey attempts to convince passengers that the AC trains are the cheapest commuting option. "These are the things that they should do. If the CR can't do this, they should just shut the AC local and take it back to the yard and restore the regular trains that have been cancelled for this showpiece," said commuter Akash Jadhav.

What has ticked off commuters even more is that hardly anyone can use the AC trains, which have replaced 10 existing regular services, leading to crowds in subsequent trains.

While a regular 12-car train carries 3,504 passengers with 1,168 seating and 2,336 standees, the AC local train with vestibules can ferry about 6,500 passengers in a single trip. On Thursday, AC trains carried a mere 22 passengers in seven trips.

And commuter views?

The Central Railway Mumbai division on Friday morning circulated a survey form for feedback on AC locals, but it was not to understand what commuters want, but more to tell them that the train is cheaper and more comfortable than road journeys. The survey said train journeys cost only Rs 4/km for a single journey and 70 paise/km with a monthly season ticket.

Some other passengers, however, remain hopeful. Commuter Vinit Kini said, "Once commuters from non-essential sectors are allowed, patronage will improve."

However, the AC local train introduced on the trans-harbour line in January this year, also saw a poor response as not many were willing to buy separate ticket or pass at a higher fare. CR officials said they will assess public feedback and decide on an action plan.

Veteran transport expert Ashok Datar of Mumbai Environmental & Social Network told mid-day, "Perhaps we can allow men in all these trains. Secondly, we should offer lower single journey fares so that they can be half full rather than mostly empty. It is important that railways compete with taxis."

Ajit Shenoy, senior transport expert with Mumbai Mobility Forum & Mumbai Vikas Samiti, said, "The CR should allow everyone to travel by AC trains at full fare. Only the really needy will use the train then. It will still be cheaper than taking a cab."

6,500

No. of passengers the 12-car AC local train an carry in one trip

22

No. of people who used AC trains on Thurs

04

No. of AC locals on the CR

