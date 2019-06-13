Let into a secret

food

Dive into a new-yet-familiar Indonesian dining experience at a dinner hosted by a chef, restaurateur and experimental kitchen studio

LAST month, the makers of Chef's Table, a highly-popular online food show, released an interesting series, Street Food: Asia. Shot, produced and written with impeccable clarity, each episode of the series journeys through different Asian countries and sheds light on the personal stories of the makers of and the history behind classic and popular street finds. And at the end of the series, you're left with a deep sense of longing.

But there's good news. This weekend, Mumbaikars have the chance to transport themselves to the streets of Indonesia through a Secret Supper, put together by the experimental kitchen, Savor Experiences, and hosted by chef Siddharth Somaiya of the recently shut Byculla diner, Goyaa.



Siddharth Somaiya

"People no longer find just dining out entertaining enough. Restaurants have to keep pushing the bar and offer diners a good enough reason to not resort to ordering from online food aggregators. Kanu Gupta [founder of Savor] and I are friends. We share a common vision when it comes to food experiences. This was a collaboration just waiting to happen," Somaiya says, speaking about how the meal came together.



Jyoti Singh

The dishes, which include, delicacies like gohu ikan, an Indonesian ceviche, and bubur, an authentic porridge, will be prepared by chef Jyoti Singh who has spent several years in Bali and Lombok. "The meal will encompass street food and home-style dishes available in the country, but made with ingredients available here. Indians are already exposed to a lot of these that go into Indonesian food, like galangal and lemongrass. Plus, they are readily available here," Singh says.

On: June 15, 8 pm to 10 pm; 10 pm to 12 pm

At: Goyaa, DK Cross Road, Byculla East.

Call: 9222264287

Log on to: savorexperiences.com

Cost: Rs 3,500