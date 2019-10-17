'Let me out': Dead man pranks family at his own funeral

A man who died last week played one final prank on his family at his own funeral.

The video posted by Andrea Bradley on Facebook, shows the scene at her father’s funeral where amid crying and the tune of bagpipes, one can hear a pre-recorded audio of him calling out from the coffin and knocking it. As her father said, "Hello!" the mourners were startled and burst into laughs with some still in tears.

In the recording, Bradley’s late father can be heard saying, "Let me out! It is dark in here… Is it the priest I can hear? Somebody help me!" The moment saw mourners not able to contain their laughter, as the recording, in what seemed to be in a furious tone, said, "Somebody please save me! I’m in a box!"

The video captioned, "My dad's dieing wish, always the pranksters, ya got them good Poppabear… and gave us all a laugh just when we needed it!! (sic)" got 1,831,431 views with many posting condolence messages to the family and appreciating Bradley’s father’s sense of humour. Some also called him a "funny" and "remarkable person". One person said the video gave her "a tear and a smile at the same time."

