Let more and more people learn how to go green

Environmental group NatConnect Foundation has requested the Mangrove Foundation to start the safari in Uran based on a women's self-help group in Sindhudurg

An environmental group has called for the creation of a mangrove safari at Uran. The ideators said that the safari should be run on a cooperative basis, adopting a Sindhudurg self-help group model, a report said in this paper.

The Sindhudurg model has a women's self-help group taking up a mangrove safari and eco-tourism park with the help of the Mangrove Foundation and aided by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Uran group has pushed for a similar initiative and there is welcome news in the form of initial encouraging response from the Mangrove Foundation. If we need to form a connection between people and the environment, we have to do so by exposing people to nature. Otherwise, phrases like carbon footprint, eco-tourism, going green remain little more than fashionable catchwords.

Many will agree that mangroves are not to be destroyed and preserving the environment is a good thing. Yet, they will not know what exactly mangroves are even though they make the correct cluck cluck noises about the threat to them and nod sagely when told about environmental consciousness.

We have seen and read reports about threats to mangroves, but so many people have never seen them. They have never been to such places and a safari is one way of acquiring an understanding of mangroves.

Today, the green activists base is small, the same names and faces are seen and heard on these issues. A safari will bring youngsters to the mangroves, a fire may be lit, and you may have a much wider pool of people who will see for themselves what biodiversity, or going green really translates to. Let us hope this safari and others in the same vein are green-lighted, and that green is pun intended.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news