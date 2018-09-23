Let Queen rock you

sunday-mid-day

The official Queen tribute band, Prague Queen, is dying to make you dance

Prague Queen is the official Queen tribute band

If there is anything that Mumbai loves to flaunt, then it's the fact that Freddie Mercury (once Farrokh Bulsara) was one of our own. The man who once said, "I won't be a rock star. I will be a legend," was right about that. It's a rare band (and frontman) who can match his swag and Queen's musical prowess. But, the band Prague Queen, which is an official tribute band and will be in Mumbai soon, will try and take you down memory lane by performing some of Queen's biggest hits. The band, which has played over 1,000 concerts across Europe, is led by vocalist Jaroslav Bresky, who is quite the spitting image of Freddie, and who emulates the singer's stage movements, mannerisms and histrionics, aptly onstage. Other band members comprise Jiri Jirsa (drums), Frantisek Raba (bass guitar), Pavel Zboril (lead guitar) and Martin Otruba (keyboard). "Shankar B, who is the CEO of Fourth Dimension Media, saw us perform once, and told us we had to come to India," says Bresky. "It made us curious, especially as the legend once lived there. The excitement will be next level."

When we tuned into Prague Queen's videos on YouTube and heard songs like We Will Rock You, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and We Are The Champions, we were impressed. Bresky's vocals are strong and close to Mercury's and he's fun to watch. The other musicians in the band do their bit and the sound is well-rounded and tight. When we asked the band about the kind of reactions they get across the world, BÅÂeský says, "There are reasons why Queen is such a legendary band. Their music is joyful, heartwarming and fun. Every song they composed reflected their personality and they have sung songs for every age group. So, everyone, from kids to adults, enjoys the shows. Most people are huge fans, so they tend to get emotional, too. Songs like Bohemian Rhapsody still get everyone involved."

And so, if you are a Queen fan, it could be well worth your time to watch the band and Bresky perform. The vocalist, who says he has read every book and every piece of writing on Mercury and listened to each of his songs on repeat, says he has knowingly and unknowingly become the singer himself. "I believe it will be nothing like you have ever experienced before, because, well, Freddie is performing."

When: October 5 and 6, 7 PM

Where: Rangsharda, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra West

Entry: Rs 1,000

Log on to: www.bookmyshow.com

