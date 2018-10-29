Let the fireworks begin

diwali

Beat the stress of Diwali shopping and make a party of it at a pop-up mela in SoBo

The event will feature pop-up stores by at least 20 indie brands offering clothing, fabric and home furnishings

Still putting off your Diwali shopping? This time, give the crowded stores and long check-out queues a miss, and head to Fort for a mix of cocktails and live music, with some easy shopping thrown in.

SoBo collaborative workspace, Ministry of New (MoN), promises just this in the Freshly Squeezed Diwali Mela. Slated for November 2 and 3, the event will feature pop-up stores by at least 20 indie brands offering clothing, home furnishings and the like. Many of the brands create ethical and sustainable products.

“These are brands we love and are proud to promote. They’re doing such amazing things, but most of them are only available online or as pop-ups, because they cannot afford fancy boutiques. This way, we give a platform to these designers,” says Marlies Bloemendaal, MoN co-founder.

While the event will be open to all throughout the day on November 3, on the first day, non-members will be able to join in at 5 pm, just when the party gets started. Participants will be able to enjoy cocktails and interact with designer-members, along with a jazz performance by LYD Music, led by German musician Lydia Hendrikje. There will be more groovy tunes, courtesy the Revolver Club, which will play records through the evening.

“It’ll be a fun evening, with a cool mix of people, says Bloemendaal, adding that there will also be a few workshops, although they are yet to be finalised.

Feminist fashion

Show some support for brands by women for women:

Aria+Leya: Lingerie brand run by Anu Ananthakrishnan, with all products made by craftswomen

Runaway Bicycle: Khadi goes bohemian with this brand that offers clothes and home furnishings

The Summer House: Guilt-free fashion from this Bengaluru design house, offering sustainable and fair trade fabric and clothing

Pimp your bag

The event also includes a screen printing workshop where participants will learn how to customise their bags with a print of their choice, using dyes, stencils and printing mesh.