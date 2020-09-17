Let the games begin

Lunch break

A full game of cricket is never a complete experience for spectators unless they have something to drink and munch on. F&B chain Social has that aspect covered with DIY kits they are offering on match days. These include a Super Starter Combo and a Power Play Combo, with items like hot Tennessee chicken wings and butter chicken biryani.

On All match days

Log on to social.dotpe.in/order

A virtual field

Let's face it, none of us are good enough for an IPL franchise to pick us for their teams. But that doesn't mean we can't play the game on a virtual field and earn big bucks while at it. Playing11 is a fantasy league that has announced prizes of up to `1 crore for the top ranking participants. Sign up, form a team, and put your cricket analytical skills to profitable use. There are prizes guaranteed after every game.

Log on to Playing11 on Google Playstore

Bike drop

Watch cricket, stay fit. That is the motto of a virtual cycling competition that is being spread out across the duration of the IPL. All you have to do is record the number of kilometers you have covered over 28 cycle rides you take over 53 days. The person who clocks the highest number will be declared the winner and win gift vouchers. Hop on for the ride.

Till November 10

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

A comfy innings

So what if you can't watch the matches at the stadium this year? Instead, you can catch them from the lap of luxury, thanks to Bollyboom Staycation, a firm that is organising IPL-themed events at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, where you can spend the night. The matches will be screened on a giant screen, though only 100 people will be allowed at one time.

On September 19

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 11,999

How's that?

What ignominious record does Virat Kohli hold in the IPL? If you know the answer to that question, then join Joy Bhattacharya for an online IPL-themed quiz. Bhattacharya is the ex-CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders and has almost encyclopaedic knowledge about the game. And in case you are wondering what the answer to the Kohli question is, it is that he is the captain with the most number of losses in the tournament.

On September 19, 2 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 100

