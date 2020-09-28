Let us be worthy tourists in our cities and states

On Sunday, the globe marked World Tourism Day. The landmark date comes at a time when the tourism industry is staring into an abyss. The pandemic has brought tourism, as we know it, to a screeching halt, with operators and the travel-hungry dreaming of the day when the world can get moving again.

Closer to home though, we need to talk about the local tourism. Not the foreign trips or globe trotters, but compact weekend getaways, our local facilities and our responsibilities to put real meaning into Tourism Day, on a more relatable level.

While governments announced this or that plan and project to mark the day, it is the people who need to treat facilities and tourist spots with respect. Heritage monuments and landmarks treated shoddily, crumbling under neglect is one thing. What about the enormous amount of garbage we see littered around? The nonsensical graffiti on places of historical interest? The cavalier way we use and treat even the little facilities available to us when it comes to trains or buses to these sites?

World Tourism Day may have a glorious, all-encompassing ring to it, but let us narrow our focus to the state or even Mumbai.

Authorities must install adequate dustbins everywhere, and, tourists, which also means day picnickers, must make use of them. Cleanliness is one of the pillars of tourism. Good washrooms en route and on tourist locations should simply be part of the package.

We often get our priorities mixed up when looking at the tourism potential of a place. The bedrock has to be access, cleanliness, safety, hygiene, good signage leading to clarity and not confusion, and good, well-trained guides if needed. The frills can come later. Let us remember that basics matter even as we leave World Tourism Day behind.

