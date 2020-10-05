Let us ensure our dine-in freedom is not misused

Even as you read this, it is open sesame for restaurants in the city, as part of Unlock 5. Given that this is a commuting city, though of course mobility has been restricted owing to the outbreak, it is also evident that Mumbai has a very large section of people that eats at restaurants because of work.

Whether dining in or takeaway, the latter option, has of course, been available for a while now, this is a very significant step for the unlocking given the number of people who dine outside.

Even as shutters open today, we hope that is an easy and smooth day given that the success of every facility that is unlocked so to speak, gives the government impetus to move on to the next step.

Restaurateurs need to adhere to the distancing rule, even in very small restaurants. This is important as the authorities too will be keeping an extremely close look about whether the most basic — do not crowd, do not sit extremely close to another group — rules are being observed.

There has and we presume, will be complete adherence to hygiene during the cooking and serving of food. An industry leader had told this paper when it was announced that dine-in has been given the green light and that because there is the human factor involved, owners will also have to ensure that all safety measures

are taken.

Now, we must see that patrons too respect the guidelines that come with the opening. With greater freedoms come greater responsibility. Obey restaurant staff if they request you to await your turn and not enter the restaurant if there are already patrons inside.

Be polite and agree to any safety measures the staffers want you to take inside. This is a two-way effort, both for guests and proprietor, let us ensure dine in is a win win for both.

