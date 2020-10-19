Let us follow all SOPs properly on Mumbai Metro

There is yet another exciting twist to the Unlock tale as the Mumbai Metro opens up on Monday, giving more options to harried Mumbaikars who have been finding it very difficult to reach their workplaces in time. Even with the BEST fleet plying and some trains allowed, it is tough going for people as these are truncated services.

Buses seem extremely overcrowded and it is common currently to see them packed to the gills, with standing passengers stretching all the way to the back, standing too close for comfort.

So, it is good to see yet another transport arm open today, relieving the other services of some burden and of course, coming as a respite to people who are looking for choices when it comes to intercity travel.

For a while now, we had been reading about Metro services being ready to begin. A couple of officials were on record too, stating that they were prepared for the commuting challenge amid COVID-19 and had a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid out; they were only waiting for the green light.

Now that the nod has come, it is important that staff on the ground is absolutely crystal clear about rules so that there is minimum confusion and frustration. Inept handling because rules are not clear or not spelt out can lead to chaos and this would be particularly difficult to deal with during these times. The Metro rail management must thoroughly prepare workers on ground so that they can guide travellers correctly.

Then, of course, the onus is on commuters to respect the SOP. The quicker the realisation sets in that this is not just for the benefit of others but yourself too and that safety is the priority now, the better it will be. Adherence and impeccable behaviour mean there's no strife but a good life in the Metro.

