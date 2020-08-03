Let us look at life through a new post-COVID prism

Some of the more uplifting messages and stories of the pandemic are that it has nudged the conscience of communities across, with groups of people recalibrating their aims and goals, asking themselves what really matters in life.

One such report in this paper focused on how a non-profit with its headquarters in Mahim is honouring our COVID-19 fighters. The organisation is planting trees in the name of COVID warriors. It has started modestly with three but plans to expand its programme this festive month. They have roped in Ganesh pandals which are downsizing the celebrations to plant at least one tree each. With thousands of pandals in the city, even if one tree is planted, it will make a huge difference to Mumbai.

Let us look at life through a new prism, taking lessons learnt by the pandemic. We must rope in people for community initiatives in the city. This may have to do with cleanliness, traffic, roads, housing society rules, simply any and all aspects that touch our lives.

Let there be more stress on the quality of infrastructure rather than infighting and bickering, including delays about openings because political parties lock horns about what to name a particular bridge or road or even who to name it after.

The city's record books show gardens closed for months because those in charge are at loggerheads about naming them. Toilet blocks, a necessity for Mumbai, have remained unopened because netas supposed to inaugurate them don't arrive for various reasons.

There is more money poured into festivals and celebrations than clean drinking water, pothole-free roads, pedestrian-friendly pavements and public safety. We need to prioritise and strengthen the arms necessary and important for the city. Let us put value, common good and the society's welfare above all.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news