Let us mark Ganeshotsav with the right spirit

With Ganesh Chaturthi just one day away, Mumbai is prepping to welcome the divine into homes.

The mega-festival has been downsized thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak. There are new rules like no mass celebrations, tight hold on processions and essentially, all group gatherings must grind to a halt.

The rules and regulations for the festival have already been communicated. The government also had a number of guidelines for Mumbaikars going back to their villages for Ganapati, with a quarantine fortnight being part of those guidelines.

Right now, a number of organisations have come forward to distribute COVID-19 safety kits for frontline warriors like the police, as special shields during the festival.

We, as people and responsible citizens, must ensure that our cops are not put into danger by appalling immature behaviour during these days. In fact, the worship of the divine must demand a higher standard than ever when it comes to empathy and discipline.

There is little sense in cluck clucking about difficult times and celebrations for heroes of the pandemic if we do not show consideration and care for them on the ground. Social distancing, wearing masks, keeping all contact minimal — these should be factored in even as we bring in Ganeshji and celebrate his presence in our truly unique way this time around.

There will be a few elements that will seek to put a communal spin to things by pointing out why one community is favoured and another is not, or something to that effect. Press the reject and eject button on all such theories, and do not fall into the hate trap.

A downsized festival does not mean any decline in fervour or devotion. It is with the right spirit that Mumbai should begin its celebratory journey tomorrow.

