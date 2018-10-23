Let us not corrupt the purpose of schools

opinion

Let there be a spirit of give and take when it comes to observing occasions, starting with a discussion

Yet another burden has been heaped on schoolchildren with an order from the state government to observe Vigilance Awareness Week from October 29 to November 3. During this week, schools have been asked to give anti-corruption lessons to children. This is to go along with a variety of programmes such as experts' speeches, workshops, and discussions.

Some school principals have been disappointed by the order, because they do not think it is feasible for younger children to learn about corruption and, secondly, because it adds to the increasing non-academic burden on educational institutions. While eradicating corruption and becoming aware of the malaise is laudable, it is time schools are kept away from celebrating this or observing that, as the number of days to be marked has increased exponentially.

Instead of a blanket order, telling schools to observe this week, it is better if the state government sends a representative to hold a dialogue with school bodies, where the latter are allowed to express their reservations or concerns. It is also important that schools are not burdened with too many occasions to mark, as they have other challenges such as dealing with short staff, and completing the syllabus in time. Planning and executing examinations are yet another aspect that needs time and effort.



While schools must have an all-round agenda, we cannot cripple them with additional work without first having an interaction with the institutions. Let there be a spirit of give and take when it comes to observing occasions, starting with a discussion. What may work for government officials and servants may not work for students, and a 'one size fits all' approach is not the right way to go about it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates