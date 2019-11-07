Let us not let history repeat itself

The Supreme Court verdict on Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid is drawing near. This paper carried a report of a groundbreaking meeting between Hindu and Muslim city leaders at a suburban hotel on Monday night. The meet, dubbed as informal, was to break barriers, address stereotypes that beset both communities and mainly push for peace in the run-up to and the aftermath of the verdict.

It was a groundbreaker because it was the first time that representatives of Muslim organisations met the Vishwa Hindu Parishad members. It was heartening to see both sides on the same page, which is to accept the verdict with equanimity. They also spoke about the wisdom in desisting from victory rallies or taunting and needling so-called 'losers', whichever way the verdict turns out.

All of us as ordinary citizens must be extremely measured and mature in our response to the verdict. Those who remember how this city suffered during the bomb blasts and riots that followed the demolition of Babri Masjid will surely not want a repeat of that. The cosmopolitan character of this city was frayed and changed forever in the early 90s. Let us be responsible and appreciate that violence only takes innocent lives.

Avoid responding to attempts to ignite or whip people into a communal frenzy. See through political opportunism if it crops up during these times. We have to do our best at the grassroots level. In the end, it is not those shouting from towers and buildings and political party offices, but the ordinary people that suffer from such fallouts. A spirit of equanimity and calm must imbue our actions. Reacting like this is not pusillanimity but wise. The Ayodhya issue has seen so much bloodshed. Let our fate not be that of those who cannot learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates