Let us not stop what we have started

opinion

There may be an ebb and flow, there may be huge disappointments. Like they say, the timesup on molestation, and let us never turn back the clock

The MeToo movement is puttering along now, after a first burst on social media. We are now in what can be broadly termed as the second phase of this movement. Many have called out the tormentors, named and shamed them, so what happens now? Reports are coming in about women backing out, which means they are refusing to go to the police with the complaint. They may be pressured by the powerful men they have accused, his loyalists, friends and influencers. All those in his corner may be piling on unknown, intangible but undeniable pressure.

For some, the complaints may not translate into First Information Reports (FIRs) as incidents that have happened years ago, or even recently, may not be able to be 'proven' in the strict, narrow term. How do you prove that an accused eyes roamed over the victim making her uncomfortable? Would you be able to prove the whispered comment that nobody else could catch? It is difficult to prove an intangible but credible culture of misogyny and entitlement fostered by the molestor's behaviour.

We may see some complaints falls apart or the accused back to their workplace as 'investigations' have come to nothing. Yet, this should not be a setback to the continuation of what is a political movement. Keep the faith and keep it truthful. Continue the calling out as no movement that seeks to overturn an established order, the status quo however warped it may be, is ever going to be easy.

It is going to be bitter, it is going to be incredibly tough and the tribulations may seem to outnumber the triumphs. This is part of the path. There may be an ebb and flow, there may be huge disappointments. Like they say, the timesup on molestation, and let us never turn back the clock.

