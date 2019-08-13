Let us not tamper with the donors' faith

opinion

The report detailed how a war has erupted over the money collected by non-profits for his treatment

The current climate is that of non-profits and other organisations led by local political representatives and citizens' initiatives pitching in to help flood victims across the country. In this scenario, this paper's report about the war between non-profits after death of a stray dog called Lucky, brutally assaulted in a Worli building, has added resonance.

The report detailed how a war has erupted over the money collected by non-profits for his treatment. The money ran into lakhs. There are accusations by animal activists against NGOs, who they claim are making money under the guise of seeking donations for Lucky's treatment.

The accusations are extremely complicated but the bottom line is that non-profits are fighting against each other and worse, integrity has been called into question. There should be absolute transparency in any and every case like this so that people know exactly where the money they have donated is going and, in case it is not needed, when they are going to be refunded and in what manner. This has to be done as soon as possible. The donors should be fully apprised so that they are not wondering what happens to their money.

Several NGOs do sterling work for the different causes they support. So, a shadow of a doubt on one means a loss of faith for others as people see them coming under the same umbrella. One cannot expect people to help, if they are doubtful of the organisation or unsure if their effort is channelised in the correct direction. Stop the bickering, assure and ensure donors are refunded and reinforce faith in the people.

The flood collection drives are the trigger for this opinion piece. Yet, these principles need and can be applied to every cause. Let those who give do so with absolute confidence and make spread the net wide for philanthropic movements.

