Let us prove that we can be trusted

Mumbai has opened up its gardens in this begin-again phase. The green spaces, which were out of bounds because of lockdown, will now become the lungs of the public once again.

Guidelines stipulate that individual exercising is allowed. Cycling, jogging, walking solo is allowed and Mumbaikars can get their outdoor cardio fix.

This is a welcome move and will surely put some pep into the step of walkers and runners. If we want to see this freedom continue and in fact, look forward to more easing, let us first adhere to these exercise outdoors guidelines. When we play by the book, then we repose confidence in law makers that we are a mature and committed demographic. We prove that we relish and cherish our new freedom, but at the same time, do not cock a snook at authorities or flout laws.

This attitude and action shows that we can be trusted to move into easing slowly, and with full respect to staying within the boundaries.

Enjoy the parks, but do so alone and do not form groups while running, cycling or walking. Do not congregate at maidans in order to converse with your old walking mates or regulars that you used to see everyday, and have not met for a long time because of the lockdown.

Do not use outdoors exercise equipment even if lying temptingly empty. Park timings maybe curtailed due to less security, so learn to respect that. Keep your park or neighbourhood patch clean, this pandemic has taught us the value of cleanliness and order, amongst many other things.

We must value the little window we have here, as the rains may force us back indoors again. Enjoy this little leeway and prove that we value it and will use it just the way we are meant to.

