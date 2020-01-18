Let us turn this marathon into a greenathon

Tomorrow, hundreds of Mumbaikars will lace up their sports shoes for the 17th edition of Mumbai Marathon. Started in 2004, one of the largest runs of Asia has become an iconic event in the city.

Roads will be shut on certain routes, especially in south Mumbai, as both expert runners and amateurs gear up to conquer their target for 2020.

With its immense popularity and a good run for over a decade, organisers have now started tweaking the event in an attempt to add some novelty to the marathon and make it accessible to more and more people. For a year or two now, the organisers as well as the city administration have been giving their best to go green.

To avoid traffic congestion, and more importantly, pollution, Mumbai runs trains at 2.15 am and 3 am from certain stations; this also makes it easy of the participants to arrive at the start point of the race. Besides, carpooling is also encouraged to keep the traffic to a minimum.

From the very first event, organisers have ensured to rope in everybody into the marathon; 'This is your marathon, the Mumbaikars' marathon' they reiterate.

That means we all, from spectators on the race route to those watching the race on the TV in their homes, have a stake in the marathon, which can very well be turned into a Greenathon by just exercising a few basic civic responsibilities.

The marathon starts and ends at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and the runners pass by many iconic locations such as Marine Drive, Flora Fountain, Mahim Church and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. So it is important to leave the city clean as you race to the finish line.

The runners and spectators can avoid littering; throw the plastic water bottles into designated trash cans. Spectators lining the route can also become a part of the green initiatives by taking trains to the start or finish line to cheer for your friends or family. Keep private vehicles off the road, and make use of the public transport. Remember, this would certainly send a message to Mumbaikars eagerly watching the race on their TVs about being eco-conscious.

