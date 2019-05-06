Let your body breathe this summer with these trendy T-shirts

health-fitness

Keep your body hydrated and ventilated with these cotton T-shirts from Amazon summer sale to keep you cool this summer

Representational image

Choosing the right outfit for the summer season can be challenging as the fashion game should go hand in hand with comfort. It is advisable to dress in light, cotton and breathable attires in this season to prevent dehydration, rashes and other discomforts. So here's a list of five apparels you can choose to stay trendy yet comfortable this summer.

1. AELO Men's Cotton T-Shirt

This 2019 new style men's t-shirt is designed from breathable quality 100% cotton. The trendy design with classic colors and fabric which makes the t-shirt fashionable and comfortable. You can buy AELO Men's Cotton T-Shirt for a discounted price of Rs 299. Shop here

2. WEXFORD Tshirt





Shop here This stylish polo neck Tshirt will not only give you the comfort you desire but also the style to stand out from the crowd. You can buy WEXFORD Tshirt for a discounted price of Rs 397.

3. Veirdo Men's Cotton Tshirt

A cotton bio wash bright color & texture to give you the perfect comfort. You can buy Veirdo Men's Cotton Tshirt for a discounted price of Rs 279. Shop here

4. Allen Solly Men's Polo Tshirt

This trendy Tshirt is 60% cotton and 40% polyester with a regular fit, banded collar, and half sleeve. You can buy Allen Solly Men's Polo Tshirt for a discounted price of Rs 499. Shop here

5. Maniac Men's Cotton T-Shirt

To perfect an easy-going look, you must get this self-designed half sleeve round neck Tshirt from the house of Maniac. Made out from cotton fabric, this trendy Tshirt will be one of your smartest and worthiest picks to date. Team it over a pair of blue jeans complemented by sneakers to attain a stylish outlook when you go to hang out with friends. You can buy Maniac Men's Cotton T-Shirt for a discounted price of Rs 271. Shop here

Now staying healthy, comfortable and stylish is just a few clicks away. Upgrade your wardrobe with healthy clothing!