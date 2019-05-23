Let's all stand with the bold and Dutee-ful

opinion

For a few days now, the Dutee Chand drama has captured the nation's eyeballs, those that are not glued to the television set watching our election drama of all dramas unfold that is

mid-day logo

Dutee Chand, champion sprinter from Odisha and one athlete who is expected to do well at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has come out as being in a relationship with a woman. Dutee has said that she and her partner want to settle down eventually.

The athlete said that she was emboldened by the Supreme Court's ( SC) verdict of legalising gay consensual sex amongst adults. The last statement is an indicator of the huge ramifications this order must have had.

While the community and supporters say that attitudes have to transform at the individual level for queer persons to be fully accepted in society, we must acknowledge that the Apex Court's decision has seen tectonic shifts in lives. Dutee's case is one of them. The queer community is naturally enthused about India's first sportsperson coming out.

We want to see that same support from larger society, the same enthusiasm and excitement at what is a moment of significance in India's sporting chapter. This is not about medals or timings, records or performances, this is about the lifeblood of the sporting ecosystem, and that is the athlete.

Stand with Dutee and make her life journey simpler. We hope to see her at gay prides and events if time permits. Sponsors must show the corporate courage to stand by her. May she inspire the Indian locker room to be more diverse, inclusive and some athletes to come out of the closet and lead a life true to themselves and others.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates