Let's become proactive in dealing with civic issues

It is unwanted, uncomfortable undulations for motorists as the stretch between the Mulund toll plaza and Ghodbunder Road is trying their patience.

Motorists plying on the arterial Eastern Express Highway, within the municipal limits of Thane city, are living and driving a nightmare as they have to negotiate a potholes-ridden patch. In fact, a report in this paper showed that it is almost all potholes and no road, as vehicles bump along or try their hardest to avoid the craters.

To compound matters, the ongoing road repair work has already made one lane of the highway inaccessible, narrowing options for commuters.

In a report in this paper, an activist stated that heavy machinery for construction has led to the literal breaking of these roads.

There are certain other roads in the city, which have similarly developed craters. Even with the relatively thinner traffic, these roads are posing a challenge to commuters. It is also evident that the rain has returned in some force, with the city experiencing heavy showers for the past few days.

People should call the civic authority numbers to complain against such stretches, with pictures of the broken road. Use the power of social media to bring attention to the cause, though this should be absolutely credible and to the point.

Do away with the but-what-will-this-achieve, attitude. A more proactive approach can bring results and with the digital world that we are currently inhabiting, the options should be used effectively.

Meanwhile, authorities need to stop passing the buck as to which agency is handling what stretch and create, what we call, a single-window system, by which to address these problems.

With our healthcare facilities stretched to the maximum, we cannot and should not have people injured from avoidable automobile accidents added to that list.

