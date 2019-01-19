Let's cheer the Marathoners, Mumbai!

opinion

Give the two-legged fleet the right of way, just on one day of the year. Make it a sweet 16 in every way for the Mumbai marathon

The sixteenth Mumbai marathon is already upon us. The clock is ticking down to the event on Sunday. Mumbai's runners are at different stages – raring to go, wondering about the finish, butterflies in the stomach, the mind is a maze just two days before the big event they have trained so hard for.

The annual January sporting fixture is the city's showcase for spirit and zest that is manifest in the support all along the route. Keep the cheering alive, we have seen a dip since the past years and help the marathon keep its big USP – for the city and by the city – intact. Having said that, by support we do not just mean cheering but also keeping those cheers tasteful and giving a real boost to the marathon runners.

Do not pass disgraceful and derogatory comments about runners' physiques or their style of running or if they are struggling en route. Instead, you can help them by being inspirational and encouraging. Only those who have been on the torturous and unforgiving 42-km course know what a word to spur you on can do – it can give you a second wind, it can motivate you like nothing else. Aim to be just that, a positive force on the road, helping some amateur achieve his or her dream. Keep your vehicles off the road except for emergencies.

Six hours of no cars is not too much to ask in a city of perennial traffic and clogged roads. Keeping cars inside and taking a train for instance if you do have to reach somewhere shows respect for the event and for competitors, and most importantly for your city on that day. Give the two-legged fleet the right of way, just on one day of the year. Make it a sweet 16 in every way for the Mumbai marathon.

