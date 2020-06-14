Let's connect to the dark web

You have, no doubt, heard about the dark web in hushed tones and in movies that feature hackers. You may also think of it as a place where criminals hang out. While some of this is true, there are also parts of the dark web that are not so criminal and even helpful in some ways.

What is the dark web?

The dark web is an intentionally hidden section of the Internet. To access this, you have to use the Tor network. While it was a bit challenging to access in the past, the Tor browser has made it simple enough for anyone to access it. However, finding what you are looking for is a lot harder than using the regular Internet as it isn't as organised.

What's the point of all of this?

The network was initially made so that people could communicate anonymously. It still retains that purpose. It is useful where ruling regimes are restrictive and everything is tracked. So, everything is not as bad as it may seem on the surface. You can find books that have been banned or are near impossible to find, and you can create an anonymous Facebook account, send emails discreetly. Whistleblowers often release data on platforms like Secure drop and Wikileaks.

How do I access it?

Though accessing the dark web is easy, there are a few steps you need to follow.

VPN: Get a VPN, short for a virtual private network, these do a good job of hiding your IP address and make it seem as though you are browsing from another country. It can circumvent any limitations placed by your ISP. You have to pay for this—the free ones are either not trustworthy or are very sluggish. The ones I have recommended are the ones I have used previously.

Tor browser

Once you have your VPN in place, the next step is to download the Tor browser. Install your Tor browser and let it do its thing. Once ready, start your VPN and start the browser. The Tor browser will automatically connect to the dark web. You can now visit .onion websites. Start with the hidden Wiki.

Security

The dark web is a particularly dangerous destination. So, be more cautious than ever before. Don't install programmes you don't know, tape up the webcam and shield your identity like your life depended on it.

Don't be a criminal

Though tempting, try not to do illegal things while browsing the dark web. You may think you are shielded, but being a criminal is a slippery slope and you might end up eventually getting caught.

Don't get duped

Though this should go without saying, don't trust anyone on the dark web. If you plan to buy something, be cautious that the goods being sold are not illegal and secondly, not fake. Better still, don't buy anything. Please do not use your real name in forums or hand out personal information.

Payments

The safest method of payments for the dark web is bitcoins. It not only shields your assets from criminals, it is also completely anonymous. You may want to get a bitcoin wallet and some bitcoins if you want to go shopping on the dark web.

I am in, now what?

There are several things you can do on the dark web. The first thing you need to do is visit the Hidden Wiki, which is a small repository of what's available on the dark web with links and descriptions. The Deep Links website offers a similar service but for first-time users Hidden wiki is the right way. You may want to check out some dark web-specific search engines like Torch or Not Evil. There are also a few shopping sites like UnderMarket and Icarus. You can even get an anonymous email on Proton Mail.

Dark Web essentials

VPN: Nord: bit.ly/smdnord

VPN: Private Internet Access: bit.ly/smdpia1

Tor browser: www.torproject.org

Bitcoin Exchange: www.coinbase.com

Bitcoin wallet: www.blockchain.com

Sites to visit

1: The hidden wiki: zqktlwi4i34kbat3.onion.sh

2: www.deepwebsiteslinks.com

3: Not Evil: hss3uro2hsxfogfq.onion.sh

4: Imperial Library: xfmro77i3lixucja.onion.sh

5: Proton Mail: protonirockerxow.onion

Gaming Review: A chip of the old block

Minecraft has an almost legendary status when it comes to videogames. So, it's nice to see them diversify and take the next step in evolution. Minecraft Dungeons starts out as exciting, the hack and slash gameplay will remind you of games like Diablo but more kid friendly. There are a bunch of characters to choose from right from the start. Unfortunately, none of these change the way the game is played. This is a real problem because the game keeps repeating the gameplay over and over again. The maps also tend to be similar with only the environment changed. The object of each map is to finish and get on to the next one, which would have worked if the villains were more interesting. They do get tougher, but not enough to truly excite. Overall, it isn't a very bad first effort to break away from the mother brand, but if they are going to work much harder if they want to truly evolve.

Rating: 3/5

Developer: Mojang

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platform: PC, XBO, PS4

Price: PC, XBO: R1,099; PS4: R1,499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news