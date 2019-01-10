Let's dance

things-to-do

A performance festival returns to the city for its second edition with a slew of workshops, panel discussions and lectures

Dance

Beginning this Sunday, a month-long festival that promises to be a treat for the city's dance aficionados will return with its second edition. The Mumbai Dance Season, which has been organised by the National Centre for the Performing Arts, will feature a number of workshops, talks, panel discussions, performances and demonstrations in a bid to familiarise Mumbaikars with the various classical and folk dance forms of India, and will be spread across different venues around town.



Swapnokalpa Dasgupta

The festival will also mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the performance arts space and will kick off with an opening ceremony that will include seven dance performances curated by veteran Bharatanatyam dancer and academician Dr Uma Rele, and Gayatri Subramaniam, also a reno­w­ned Bharatanatyam dancer and founder-director of Guru G V Ramani Natya Kala Foundation.

"We want the season to grow into a platform that brings art seekers closer to our classical and folk dance forms as well as to develop new audiences. Since the season is spread across multiple venues, it will cultivate a culture of attending artistic shows and workshops.



Dr Uma Rele

This is our gift to Mumbai and a sincere attempt to take the nuances of the spectacular dance forms of India to the city's dancers and dance lovers," Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, head of dance programming at the centre, tells us, outlining the thought behind the festival.

On January 13 to February 17

Log on to ncpamumbai.com (for details)

