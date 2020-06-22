Let's Do This duo spinning the global business axis from New Delhi

Duo of Pratik Gauri and Shailendra Dixit has successfully setup a multi-million dollar Go-To-Market engine between local and global

As COVID-19 has stifled most of the balance sheets, Let’s Do This is busy trying to amplify growth of impact startups which will generate business without compromising on environment and other impact parameters.

Through perseverance and apt use of technology in lockdown, LetsDoThis Global has successfully established a braintrust network of professionals, representatives of family offices, ultra HNIs, seasoned professionals throughout the world through their network offices in India, HongKong, Geneva, London, New York, Costa Rica, Kenya with some of the highly influential individuals and companies as their representative partners in various parts of the world. And the network is growing by the week.

And this company is just 6 months old !

Founded by award winning serial social entrepreneur Pratik Gauri and marketing professional Shailendra Dixit, Let’s Do This has signed 10+ clients during COVID lockdown and raised an Angel Round of an undisclosed amount with Impact Investors from Fortune 500 companies and Global Funds with a post-valuation of 20 Million USD.

“We are inundated with client requests and we have already signed more than 10 of them. Clients are trusting us because we don’t charge a consulting fee for advice. We become a part of their growth journey. We work with impact startups who have a successful proof of concept and help them become unicorns through our influential global braintrust and sales team on the ground”, says Pratik Gauri, CoFounder and Chairman of Let’s Do This.

With a hot pipeline, LDT plans to unlock opportunities with partners from various industries including F&B, Healthcare, Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Not For Profits, Recommerce, Fintech, Foodtech and Social Impact.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has already hired some of the top corporate leaders as a part of their CXO leadership team. The company now plans to hire and expand their sales team to execute all client contracts.

It will be exciting to track the journey of this startup as they continue their journey of building impact unicorns to make sure that the world opens up to Indian native brands and products becoming a part of their everyday life.

It is little wonder the most used expression with the team is #LetsDoThis. To follow them, you may visit www.letsdothis.global

