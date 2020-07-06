Let's forget about picnics till COVID-19 lasts

Five people, including one teenager, drowned at a waterfall, a report said in this paper. Their bodies were fished out after an hours-long search operation.

The report detailed that at least 13 persons went to a waterfall for a picnic. Two persons trying to take a selfie fell into the water, three others tried to save them, and eventually, all of them drowned.

Unfortunate reports like these crop up just as the rains begin to shower their bounty and the weather turns from hot and humid to cool and pleasant. The land turns green and beckons picnickers for breaks or getaways to recharge and go back to the routine.

This time though, there is a huge difference. Pandemic and picnics do not go together. The latter means a group — small or big, it does not matter — and travelling to the designated picnic spot together, so this totals to social distancing sent out of the window, anyway.

It will also be difficult to wear masks on picnics, there will be contact while taking pictures and other activities like exploring the picnic spot, having dinner. This is a group activity through and through, contrary in every sense to the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

While the rains are tempting, we must desist from these social outings; this sacrifice is needed and mandatory.

Another aspect, of course, is inviting danger while frolicking at water bodies or entering lakes, ponds and seas. Standing at the mouth of waterfalls, on the cliff's edge or balancing on rocky outcrops holding your mobile, is a suicidal selfie. Let us put a full stop to such behaviour permanently and avoid these huge tragedies and suffering of families who lose their youngsters.

Picnics need to be temporarily halted too, amid this crisis.

