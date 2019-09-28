Let's have parity in attitude towards sexual crimes

A 32-year-old man was allegedly gang-raped by five drug addicts at Vashi's Sagar Vihar lake. The incident happened when the he was on his evening walk. The sexual assault was brutal and he has suffered injuries as well. He has been admitted to hospital.

The report has shocked us because of a number of factors. That one cannot be safe even while taking a walk in this city. Then, there is the fact that a man has been sexually assaulted.

There must be sensitivity and sympathy for every assault survivor. Society has to wake up to the fact that men can be targets of violence too.

One is not talking about this particular case only. By and large we see that society still has to become more understanding and informed about sexual crimes targetting men.

It is in fact, even more difficult for a man to file a complaint about sexual assaults or harassment. There is very little recourse. The bigger factor would be society ridiculing him, saying he was not man enough to stand up to the abuse, or, it is not a big deal.

Some time ago this paper had detailed how male followers of a self-styled, self-improvement guru were finding it difficult to even talk about sexual overtures, harassment and manipulation by the guru. It is simply something that cannot happen, be fought against or does not exist for many.

Let us change this attitude and foster a climate where it is easier for all survivors of sexual violence to find their avenues of healing in whatever way they can. We must have parity in our attitude towards this crime and reactions to the victim, regardless of gender. Make this an important component in all the awareness campaigns being run about sexual violence.

