Let's help, not burden, the student community

There is more pain amid the pandemic for one section of people who seem to fall in the most beleaguered category.

Students are struggling with the online registration process for Mumbai University affiliated colleges which has started but is marred with many difficulties. Students say that the website is very slow. Moreover, the helpline set-up is in name only as it is not very helpful at all.

Students have given details about how they cannot fill in registration forms, or how it is extremely tedious to do so, as the information is not being saved or some other glitch. With the clock ticking and the deadline to complete all formalities being August 4, parents too, are extremely concerned about the deadline.

Having said that, a University official has said that a great many students have already registered and completed their formalities. He claimed that students who are finding the going very slow need to check their Internet connection. He also claimed that the helpline number may be busy at the time particular students were trying to access it.

While one may concede to some of those points, it is important for officials to take cognisance of these complaints, to check on them and delve into the merits of the grievances of students.

There can be an effort to make the helpline much more robust with a few numbers added on so that students find it easier to get through with questions and doubts. The times demand broader communication and speedy technology so that at least registrations, admissions, go smoothly and an already frazzled section is not put through more worries or burdened by uncertainties.

Our academic system has been unbelievably challenged in these times. Let us make the path a little easier for these youngsters.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news