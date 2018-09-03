Let's hit the road
This all-access party led by a 'crawl master' will take you to multiple venues through the night where you can sip on drinks specially curated for the event
Here's a pub crawl with a twist that could appeal to the comic book nerd in you. This all-access party led by a 'crawl master' will take you to multiple venues through the night where you can sip on drinks specially curated for the event.
Comic book fans can bond over the special theme chosen for the first edition of this pub crawl, which is superheroes. Whether you go dressed as Iron Man or Batman, this could be the chance to test your knowledge of Marvel, DC and even Indian comic book characters like Chacha Choudhary through several games and activities lined up that could give you a chance to win prizes.
ON September 5, 6.30 pm onwards
AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West
CALL instagram.com/alcohowl
COST One free drink at each venue
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's engagement party: A starry affair