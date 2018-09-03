Let's hit the road

things-to-do

This all-access party led by a 'crawl master' will take you to multiple venues through the night where you can sip on drinks specially curated for the event

Here's a pub crawl with a twist that could appeal to the comic book nerd in you. This all-access party led by a 'crawl master' will take you to multiple venues through the night where you can sip on drinks specially curated for the event.

Comic book fans can bond over the special theme chosen for the first edition of this pub crawl, which is superheroes. Whether you go dressed as Iron Man or Batman, this could be the chance to test your knowledge of Marvel, DC and even Indian comic book characters like Chacha Choudhary through several games and activities lined up that could give you a chance to win prizes.

ON September 5, 6.30 pm onwards

AT Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla West

CALL instagram.com/alcohowl

COST One free drink at each venue

