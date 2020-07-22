Let's ignore the urge to have picnics for sometime

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) management has upped patrolling on the park's periphery and near Vihar Lake. The action was first taken because people were expected to party to mark gatari amavasya over the weekend.

While that was for one specific day, those in charge have also deployed special police units as they have learnt from experience that every monsoon picnickers throng the lake or access the park.

We have read umpteen times about picnics gone wrong at lakesides, beaches or ponds. While there is nothing wrong with picnics and getaways are welcome in the concrete jungle that is our city, we do see that the picnics take a dangerous and tragic turn when youngsters take to the water for a dip. Many a time, alcohol at parties and picnics adds to the mix leading to mishaps, accidents and unfortunate fatalities.

While as per a report in this paper, drones are also being used for surveillance, it is important that people avoid accessing the park for no reason, or to party and picnic near Vihar lake, however pleasant the weather may be.

We are going through extraordinary times amid this outbreak and we need people to take responsibility for their lives and those of their families. We need to demonstrate discipline and absolute adherence to rules now more than ever because we see that all agencies are occupied with handling COVID-19. Every medical emergency or problem burdens an already strained system creaking under the weight of the pandemic. Our law and order mechanism is also burdened trying to handle all the different problems cropping up.

In this era or period, whatever you wish to call it, stay within the scope of the guidelines and put safety, not just from the virus but in all aspects, above all. It is the least we can do for the saviours in our city.

