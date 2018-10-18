Let's keep up the #MeToo momentum

opinion

M J Akbar tendering his resignation from the position of minister of state for external affairs should be seen as a victory for his victims. His resignation letter, coming mere days after he sued one of his accusers, however, states that his decision comes on the back of his filing the defamation case in court in his 'personal capacity'.

Let the world not be fooled by the words. This is a loud and clear sign of guilt. His declarations denouncing the accusations earlier this week were clearly nothing but bluster. A report in the paper stated that in addition to 15 women accusing him on social media, 19 women have told Patiala House Court that they will testify about their own abuse at Akbar's hands.

This Goliath being felled should lend strength to those still wondering if they should be vocal about their abuse at the hands of those in power. Even if 10, or 15, or 20 years later. Let us not be afraid of accusations not standing in a court of law, if and when they eventually do. Remember the biggest comedian of the '90s, Bill Cosby? He got 10 years in jail for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago. The woman's steadfast testimony of her abuse at his hands was enough.

The #MeToo movement has set the ball rolling on much-needed changes in the law. Earlier this week, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi proposed the formation of a committee of judges and lawyers to examine the existing legal and institutional framework for complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace. The committee, to be set up soon, will hold public hearings with stakeholders and complainants, and consequently advise the government on changes in the law, if need be. If this is not a victory for #MeToo, we don't know what is.

