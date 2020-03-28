Let's multitask

For Shillong-born chef Tanisha Phanubh who focuses on tribal cuisine from the North East, arts and craft was her favourite subject as a student. Now, she, like other professionals and enthusiasts, is sharing her skills on social media. Phanubh is posting under 10-minute videos on Instagram, making useful things from scrap "Growing up in Shillong, we were always ready for a lockdown due to the political situation; it's when we would focus on arts and craft. We were also taught to cook frugally. Since I love multitasking and upcycling, I've decided to share my ideas," Phanubh says.

Her first tutorial on making paper flowers uses toilet paper and some thread. The second, which uses a pair of jeans to make a sling bag, is part of a series, where she will use a single pair to make an apron, bags, pouches and chew toys for dogs.

"I will also make a pouch for my phone," she tells us about the project she embarked on to due to her iPhone battery woes and keeping her phone clean. The 26-year-old also suggests hacks to upcycle old shoes and used bottles, and makes customised pop sockets, a project she hopes to wrap up while in self- isolation.

Calming effect



A piece from Saturday Art Class's meditative paiting exercise

Inspired by artists like Yayoi Kusama and Georgia O'Keefe, Saturday Art Class co-founders, Chhavi Khandelwal and Manasi Mehan say they have introduced a form of meditative painting exercise through water colours. "Given the current circumstances, we want to help people by channelising their anxiousness through a repetitive pattern exercise, which can help relieve stress," the duo share. For this activity, flexibility is key and so even notebook paper and a pen/pencil, crayons or water colours will work. The idea is to take time and draw a pattern, irrespective of the medium.

Art from waste



Artwork by Shreya Baid

City-based Shreya Baid recommends using used tea leaves as paint or potato skins, as well as water melon shells to paint on. "If there's no paint, mix one cup of water, 12 ounces each of white flour and add food colouring to make your own paint. Dabble in spice-painting by using turmeric, cocoa, paprika or any veggie or fruit waste. If you have no paint brushes, simply attach some cotton to the clips you use to hang clothes and make a brush out of it, or use your fingers and toes to add some quirk," she adds.

