Let's not make fight against cow menace religious

This paper had a prominent report of an iconic picture framing shop on Princess Street at Marine Lines troubled by cows outside the entrance. The bovines are on the sidewalk outside the store, they are urinating and defecating just outside. Staff from the shop cover up the dung with paper or bring dry wood shavings from near the upscale establishment and cover up the cow dung as best as they can. They are also rapidly losing business as customers are not entering the store turned off by the cow waste and urine that is literally at the doorstep of the shop.

Women, who give people grass to feed the cows, leave the animals on the pavement once they are finished. These cows then have the run of Princess Street, defecating and urinating outside establishments. What is more disappointing is that letters written to municipal authorities are not evincing quick actions, with the complainant given the rigmarole.

It is time to take a good look at action against allowing cows to be fed in public places. These cows should be within temple premises or tethered at the door of the temples rather than allowed to roam freely. The caretakers of these cows are responsible for these animals. They cannot be allowed to wander anywhere, once these caretakers have made their money for the day.

We want to see the cattle department make this an absolute priority. Do not fall prey to those who will drum up religious reasons for not removing the cows. All sentiments are respected but there is a way to practise a faith, and tend to the holy cow. While this report highlights one instance, there must be many such examples across Mumbai. Quick response and action, with an overarching policy, are the right way to address this issue.

