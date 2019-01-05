Let's support those who want to make a difference

opinion

There are many who stick by the old rules even if they are unfair, because in some way these are convenient for them

The entry of the two women into Sabarimala has become a watershed moment in the move for women seeking equal access to spaces and the right to worship. Two women in their 40s created history by entering Kerala's Sabarimala temple on Wednesday, breaking the shrine's ban on women of menstrual age. What they did was absolutely legal with a Supreme Court order overturning the shrine's ban.

The ramifications of this bold entry, has left the state of Kerala in turmoil. Protests, shutdowns and vandalism have followed, with the temple priests undertaking a 'purification' process, which has given rise to outrage in some quarters.

The more vital part though is that both these women are in hiding, fearing for their lives even though they have done the right, though for some, maybe, unforgivable thing. They should now be given complete protection and no harm should come to them or their families.

So it should be with those who dare to breach a frontier, maybe not of the scale of Sabarimala but one that exists anyway. They should not have to pay a price with people explaining away their sacrifice, as one that comes with the territory.

When people are right and seek to breach a bastion, whatever that may be, they should be given support and protection. Going against an established order is never easy, even when one is right. There are those who do not like change. There are many who stick by the old rules even if they are unfair, because in some way these are convenient for them.

Salute the courage of the brave who dare to defy and change the course. As these pioneers seek to right a wrong we hope and must strive to see that they are safe, after they have won their hard fought battles. Security for them should be priority.

