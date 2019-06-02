Let's talk about mental wellness at an event in Lower Parel

sunday-mid-day

An inclusive society, including those suffering from mental ill-health, is the aim of an upcoming discussion

Urveez Kakalia, a counselling psychologist; Sara Ansari, a neuro-physiotherapist

Let's admit it. At some point in our lives, mental health has affected us, either personally, or by proxy, when we've seen our loved ones suffer. And yet, it is among the least discussed subjects in our social circle. A new talk by A Storied Mind, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting mental health, is hoping to start a dialogue on it. "We've always emphasised the importance of knowledge about mental wellness and illnesses to pave the path towards good mental health," says Khushi Parikh, director, A Storied Mind. "It's just like an extremely interesting and interactive psychology lecture, without being boring, and with food [thrown in]."

The two speakers at the session are Sara Ansari, a neuro-physiotherapist, and Urveez Kakalia, a counselling psychologist. They'll be discussing the common signs of mental illness, its impact, organisational and personal risk factors contributing to those illnesses, and developing the ability to demonstrate the non-judgmental communication skills needed to support a suffering soul.

"Though mental illness is at the forefront of the media today, there are still many people living in ignorance, which fuels a stigma around mental illness," says Aarushi Singhi, founder, A Storied Mind. "We have no idea what is happening behind closed doors or even worse, inside closed minds. We are here to urge everyone to take off their masks, voice their emotions, seek professional assistance and help each other through compassion. Since we understand that change is best made at the roots, we aim at hosting awareness sessions in schools and teaching kids that it's okay to not be okay."

When: June 8, 4.30 PM

Where: The Integral Space, 1st floor, opp Palladium,

Lower Parel; 9664139900

Entry: Rs 500

